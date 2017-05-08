3 most popular pinterest meal prep recipes

Preparing a delicious sandwich (Photo: KatarzynaBialasiewicz)

Pinterest is the unofficial recipe guide for everyone looking to jumpstart their cooking skills - so we searched for the 3 top meal prep recipes & shared them for you!

1. Shrimp Taco Meal Prep Bowls

Prep time: 10 mins Cook time: 15 mins Total time: 25 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

Spicy Shrimp:

20 medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder (optional)

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

For the assembly:

2 cups cooked brown rice

1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup corn, drained and rinsed

1 cup tomatoes, diced

½ cup cheddar cheese

2 tablespoon cilantro, minced

1 lime, cut into 4 slices

4 meal prep containers

Instructions

To cook the shrimp: In a medium bowl whisk together olive oil, garlic, cumin, chili and onion powders, and salt. Add in shrimp and toss to coat completely. Cover and refrigerate for for at least 10 minutes or up to 24 hours. Heat a large heavy-duty or cast iron skillet on high heat for 2 minutes. Add the olive oil and shrimp. Cook shrimp in a skillet on medium-high heat until pink and cooked through, about 5 minutes.

To assemble: Divide brown rice into 4 meal prep containers (1/2 cup each). Top with 5 shrimps, a scoop of black beans, corn, tomatoes, a sprinkle of cheese, cilantro and a slice of lime. Cover and refrigerate for a max of 4 days.

To serve: Heat bowls in the microwave for 2 minutes or until heated throughly. Drizzle with lime juice and top with salsa, sour-cream or gucamole if desired.

2. Meal-Prep Chicken Burrito Bowls

Prep time: 30 mins Cook time: 30 mins Total time: 1 hour

Serves: 4

Ingredients

For the Chicken

4 medium boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded (or thighs)

1 packet taco seasoning *

For the Rice

2 cups water

1 cup white basmati rice

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

1 lime

2 tablespoons freshly chopped cilantro

kosher salt to taste

For the guacamole and salsa ]see note below

½ ripe Avocado

2 tablespoons , minced, divided

½ small jalapeno, minced, divided

⅛ cup onion, minced, divided

1 small tomato, diced

juice of 1 lime

Other things for the bowls

2 Bell Peppers, sliced into strips (colors of choice)

½ onion, sliced into strips

2 cups chopped romaine lettuce

½ cup light sour-cream

½ cup black beans

6 meal prep containers

Instructions

For the Chicken: In a large bag or bowl, combine the chicken and taco seasoning along with 1 tablespoon oil. Marinate in the fridge for 20 minutes or up to 48 hours. Heat a large pan to medium high heat. Cook chicken breasts for 5-7 minutes per side or until fully cooked. Remove from pan and rest for 10 minutes then chop into bite size pieces.

In the same pan, add a teaspoon of oil along with sliced bell peppers and onion. Saute for 3-4 minutes or until the veggies are tender.

For the Rice: While the chicken is cooking, boil 2 cups water in a large pot over high heat. Once the water has boiled, add the rice and 1 teaspoon oil. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and reduce the heat to low and cook until the rice is tender and all the water is absorbed. Add in the cilantro and fluff rice with a fork.

To make guacamole and tomato salsa; While the rice and chicken are cooking, mash the avocado in a small bowl. Add half the minced cilantro (1 tablespoon), half the minced onion (1 tablespoon), and half the minced jalapeno. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and juice of ½ lime. Stir until the avocados are fully mashed. Set aside. In another small bowl, combine the diced tomatoes, and the remaining minced cilantro (1 tablespoons, minces onion (1 tablespoons), and half of the minced jalapeno. Please note, the recipes for the guacamole and salsa and lettuce only makes enough for 2 days so they don't go bad. for the

To assemble: Divide the rice, chicken, bell peppers, and beans into 4 meal-prep bowls. Divide the romaine lettuce, a tomato salsa, a scoop of guacamole and scoop of sour-cream into the remains 2 bowls. Cover and store in the fridge for up to 4 days and the cold ingredients (salad, guc, salsa) for 2 days. To re-heat. Heat ONLY the chicken and rice bowls for 2-3 minutes in the microwave. Top with the salad bowls when ready to eat. Prep more of the cold bowls when you run out. Enjoy!

3. Zucchini Noodles and Turkey Meatballs

Ingredients:

2 pounds (3 medium-sized) zucchini, spiralized*

2 teaspoons salt

2 cups marinara sauce, homemade or store-bought

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

FOR THE MEATBALLS

1 1/2 pounds ground turkey

1/2 cup Panko

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

2 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly oil a 9×13 baking dish or coat with nonstick spray.

In a large bowl, combine ground turkey, Panko, Parmesan, egg yolks, oregano, basil, parsley, garlic powder and red pepper flakes; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Using a wooden spoon or clean hands, stir until well combined. Roll the mixture into 1 1/2-to-2-inch meatballs, forming about 24 meatballs.

Place meatballs onto the prepared baking dish and bake for 18-20 minutes, or until all sides are browned and meatballs are cooked through; set aside.

Place zucchini in a colander over the sink. Add salt and gently toss to combine; let sit for 10 minutes.

In a large pot of boiling water, cook zucchini for 30 seconds to 1 minute; drain well.

Divide zucchini into meal prep containers. Top with meatballs, marinara sauce and Parmesan.

