3 Meghan Markle looks for less

Style Expert George Worrell shares how to get three of Meghan Markle's iconic looks for less.

Blair Wheeler, WUSA 2:36 PM. EST January 04, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The world has already fallen in love with princess-to-be Meghan Markle and her effortless style. George Worrell, style expert, shows us how to recreate her flawless look for less!

 

Here are three Meghan Markle looks that are legit and fit your budget all available at H&M:

 

Casual jeans, blazer with flats

 

Neutral color coat 

Black cocktail dress with pumps

 

Worrell says, “what stand out to me is Meghan’s choices are not trend! In many of her looks a young professional or a stylish grandmother would look great in what she wears.”

 

Some historical fun facts: only two other American women have married royally. Wallis Simpson to King Edward the VIII in 1936 and Grace Kelly to Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956.

 

 

