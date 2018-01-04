3 Meghan Markle looks for less

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The world has already fallen in love with princess-to-be Meghan Markle and her effortless style. George Worrell, style expert, shows us how to recreate her flawless look for less!
Here are three Meghan Markle looks that are legit and fit your budget all available at H&M:
Casual jeans, blazer with flats
Neutral color coat
Black cocktail dress with pumps
Worrell says, “what stand out to me is Meghan’s choices are not trend! In many of her looks a young professional or a stylish grandmother would look great in what she wears.”
Some historical fun facts: only two other American women have married royally. Wallis Simpson to King Edward the VIII in 1936 and Grace Kelly to Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956
Want more fashion tips? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more! Watch every day at 9am on WUSA9.
© 2018 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs