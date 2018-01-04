3 Meghan Markle looks for less

KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 25: Meghan Markle attends Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Jackson, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The world has already fallen in love with princess-to-be Meghan Markle and her effortless style. George Worrell, style expert, shows us how to recreate her flawless look for less!

Here are three Meghan Markle looks that are legit and fit your budget all available at H&M:

Casual jeans, blazer with flats

Neutral color coat

Black cocktail dress with pumps

Worrell says, “what stand out to me is Meghan’s choices are not trend! In many of her looks a young professional or a stylish grandmother would look great in what she wears.”

Some historical fun facts: only two other American women have married royally. Wallis Simpson to King Edward the VIII in 1936 and Grace Kelly to Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956 .

