3 kid friendly indoor activites

When sledding gets old, and the weather is just a little TOO frightful for some little ones we found some great activities to keep everyone warm, cozy and entertained!

1. Colorful DIY Clay - take play-dough to the next level with you own fun color combinations, add some glitter & get creative!

MATERIALS

1 cup flour

1/2 cup salt

2 teaspoons cream of tartar

1 teaspoon cooking oil

Food coloring

Saucepan

Spoon

Airtight container

DIRECTIONS

In a heavy saucepan, combine flour, salt, and cream of tartar. Add oil, 1 cup water, and food coloring as desired. Cook over medium heat for 3 minutes, stirring constantly, until mixture pulls away from sides of pan. Remove from heat, and let cool 1 minute.

Transfer to a work surface, and knead until smooth. Store in an airtight container; it will keep for several weeks.

2. Personalized Magazine Mosaic - Let the kids have creative control! Take all those old magazines and newspapers & make something magical!

MATERIALS

Magazines, newspapers, pictures, clippings

Kid friendly scissors

Large construction paper or bulletin board for backing

Glue

DIRECTIONS

Take the paper materials and ask your kids to cut out their favorite pictures to make a collage. Ask them if they want it to be about sports, or family or things with their favorite colors and then glue it onto the backing and display for all to see! They will feel so special with their own art hanging in the house!

3. Cinnamon Slowflakes - A craft you can eat as well!

MATERIALS

flour tortillas

cinnamon sugar

cooking spray

kitchen scissors or clean pair of kids' scissors

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Fold your tortilla in half, then in half again. (I used 10-inch tortillas, but a smaller size would work too). If your tortilla breaks when you're trying to fold, microwave it for a few seconds to help it soften up.

3. Using the scissors, cut the tortilla just like you would cut out a paper snowflake.

4. Place your tortilla snowflake on a cookie sheet, spray with cooking spray (or brush with melted butter) and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.

5. Bake for about 5-10 minutes or until the tortilla begins to turn golden brown (check often).

6. Allow to cool, then enjoy!

Thanks to Martha Stewart and Come Together Kids for the inspiration!

