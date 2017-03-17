3 festive St. Patricks Day recipes!

Homemade Irish Soda Bread (Photo: bhofack2)

Happy St. Patricks Day! If you want to get into the spirit we have 3 perfect recipes for you!

1. Irish Soda Bread Muffins

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup raisins

1/2 cup white sugar

2 tablespoons white sugar

1 tablespoon caraway seeds

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 3/4 cups buttermilk

1 egg

1/4 cup butter, melted

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a muffin tin with paper liners.

Mix flour, raisins, 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, caraway seeds, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl.

Whisk buttermilk and egg together in a small bowl. Stir into flour mixture. Fold butter into the batter.

Spoon batter into the prepared muffin tin.

Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 20 to 30 minutes.

Ingredients:

1 cup crushed chocolate cookies

1/4 cup butter, softened

2 tablespoons white sugar

1/4 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder

3 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup white sugar

3 eggs

1/2 pound semisweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 cup sour cream

1 pinch salt

3/4 cup Irish stout beer (e.g. Guinness)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 (1 ounce) square semisweet chocolate

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare a 9 inch springform pan with butter.

Combine the crushed cookies, butter, 2 tablespoons sugar, and cocoa in a small bowl; mix; press into the bottom of the prepared springform pan.

Place the cream cheese in a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer set to low speed until smooth. While beating, slowly add 1 cup sugar and then the eggs, one at a time. Continue beating until smooth.

Combine the chocolate chips and heavy cream in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in the microwave until the chocolate is completely melted, stirring every 30 seconds.

Beat the chocolate into the cream cheese mixture. Add the sour cream, salt, beer, and vanilla; blend until smooth. Pour the mixture over the crust. Place the pan into a large, deep baking dish. Fill the dish with water to cover the bottom half of the springform pan.

Bake the cheesecake in the water bath in the preheated oven for 45 minutes; turn oven off; leave the cheesecake in the oven with oven door slightly ajar another 45 minutes; remove from oven. Run a knife along the edge of the cheesecake to loosen from pan. Chill in refrigerator at least 4 hours.

Melt the semisweet chocolate in a small bowl using the microwave. Make chocolate clovers by dropping 3 small drops of melted chocolate close to one another on waxed paper. Drag a toothpick from between two dots outward to make the stem; chill until hardened. Arrange the chocolate clovers on top of the chilled cheesecake for decoration.

3. Irish Bacon and Lamb Stew

Ingredients: 1 1/2 pounds thickly sliced bacon, diced 6 pounds boneless lamb shoulder, cut into 2 inch pieces 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper 1/2 cup all-purpose flour 3 cloves garlic, minced 1 large onion, chopped 1/2 cup water 4 cups beef stock 2 teaspoons white sugar 4 cups diced carrots 2 large onions, cut into bite-size pieces 3 potatoes 1 teaspoon dried thyme 2 bay leaves 1 cup white wine Directions: Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside. Put lamb, salt, pepper, and flour in large mixing bowl. Toss to coat meat evenly. Brown meat in frying pan with bacon fat. Place meat into stock pot (leave 1/4 cup of fat in frying pan). Add the garlic and yellow onion and saute till onion begins to become golden. Deglaze frying pan with 1/2 cup water and add the garlic-onion mixture to the stock pot with bacon pieces, beef stock, and sugar. Cover and simmer for 1 1/2 hours. Add carrots, onions, potatoes, thyme, bay leaves, and wine to pot. Reduce heat, and simmer covered for 20 minutes until vegetables are tender.

