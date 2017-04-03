3 best beauty services in DC!

The Nail Saloon

Pampering & prepping isn't just a choice in DC, it's a lifestyle! Our producer Madeline Cuddihy ranks her 3 favorite new beauty places in DC!

1. GlamSquad

Though I haven't had the opportunity to use them yet, the reviews are in and they are 5 STAR! GlamSquad will come to you (wherever you are), give you endless options of hair, makeup and nails (all at the same time!) and has professionals who work one-on-one with you to make you feel like the #GlamStar you are. Cannot wait to try them!

2. Nail Saloon

For all you #organic beauty lovers out there - the Nail Saloon is the tops. Using only the highest quality products - "We only use ‘5-free’ color, polishes without Dibutyl Phthalate, Toluene, Formaldehyde, Resin or Camphor. This also means no gels. No acrylics. No glues" they also pack on the glam with their incredible drink/cocktail menu & adorable decor! This is the nail salon you've always wanted.

3. Bliss Spa

Everyone's favorite cheeky "Bliss" beauty products now have a SPA in DC! Oh, did you want a massage? How about one of their dozens of facials, waxes or signature "fatgirlslim" body treatments? Personally I can't wait to come and try them all!

