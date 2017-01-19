2017 hottest home decor trends

2016 was definitely an unpredictable year in more ways than one. This year calls for a shake-up in interior trends predicted. From chalk paint DIYs to the rebirth of vintage furniture, these trends are chic and inspiring!

If you’re renovating or building a new home, look out for the following trends to include for 2017.

1: Jewel tones: Saturated colors like emerald green or sapphire blue will be front and center in 2017. These jewel tones are inspired by metals, space, stars, clouds and the cosmos. From artwork to furniture, these vigorous tones will be popping up everywhere, bringing life and richness to homes.

2:Rebirth to vintage pieces: A mixture of old and new never fails to give depth to a design. So by giving new life to these vintage pieces it can give your space some character and if you find the right piece it can be timeless.

3:Changing functionality of pieces: As aforementioned in the tip above, giving life to new pieces is a smart choice for any decorator. One way that you can achieve this is by changing the functionality of pieces. For example, lets say that you have a desk but you don't know what to do with it, *ding you can convert that plain desk into a glamorous vanity

Here is another scenario, most people like to mount their TVs so now you may have a left over TV stand. Viola! You can easily turn your old TV stand into a bar cart.

4:Navy is the new black: Yes, blue is hot! And really, blue is a decor classic. The color navy is really on trend for 2017,for many reasons. It has a traditional feel, navy compliments practically any color scheme, and doesn't make your space feel small like how other dark colors can.

5:Smart home features: As we continue to develop new technology our everyday lives become more and more dependent with smart devices. The same will go for your homes, We will be seeing more and more creative ways of incorporating charging docks and areas specifically dedicated to these devices into the design of a space.

6: DIY Chalk paint projects: Chalk is something many people were first introduced to as young children. Chalk paint can be used for a number or DIY projects and also give a rustic look when applied to certain furniture.