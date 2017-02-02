Was your new year's resolution to get in shape, but you've hit a roadblock? This twenty minute routine will help get you back on track!

Twenty minutes may seem short, but this high intensity interval training (HIIT) regimen actually helps you burn more calories than a long workout, and improves your cardiovascular health. In addition to those benefits, losing excess weight decreases your chances of developing Type 2 Diabetes. You can perform these twenty minutes either on a stationary bike, an elliptical machine, or the treadmill. Just follow these easy steps!

Warm up on the machine of your choice for 2-3 minutes. Crank up the machine to the highest resistance you can handle while going as fast as you can for 30 seconds. If this seems impossible for 30 seconds, the resistance is too high. Knock the intensity back down to a moderate setting and move at a slower pace to catch your breath. Stay at this phase for 2 minutes. Rotate the second and third steps 4 to 6 times, or until you reach your maximum heart rate (just below 220 minus your age). Time to cool down! Take the machine back down to a low intensity and walk or ride for 3-5 minutes. Don't forget to stretch to avoid muscle cramping.

This article is sponsored by Living Health Integrative Medicine, LLC. For more information on how to improve your health and reverse Type 2 Diabetes, check out their Diabetes Reversal Seminar.

For other great health tips, follow Great Day Washington on Twitter and Facebook!

(© 2017 WUSA)