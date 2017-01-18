2 famous designers tapped to dress Melania Trump for Inauguration

Dressing the First lady is no easy task and for weeks the media has been buzzing about who in fact is going to dress Melania Trump. Melania's style has always been effortlessly chic and very high-fashion so of course it makes sense that two of the most prolific names in fashion would represent her.

Currently, sources are saying Ralph Lauren will be dressing her for the Inauguration day festivities and is also preparing a gown for one of the many balls. As for Lagerfeld, sources are not sure whether he will be donning Mrs. Trump in Chanel (a personal favorite of hers), Fendi or under his own brand name.

This is a bold move as traditionally and American designer is specifically chosen for the historic event! We'll be watching to see what happens...

Want more stories like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for our daily recipes, health tips, fashion & more!

(© 2017 WUSA)