15-minute miso soup with greens and tofu

Tofu and seaweed in Miso soup, close up, white background (Photo: Hue/amanaimagesRF)

Miso soup is the main item in a Japanese breakfast and is usually eaten with rice, eggs, fish, and pickles. Most Miso is made with 4 main ingredients: water, Miso (fermented soybean paste), tofu, and seaweed of some form. The soup is also served for lunch or dinner with more complex garnishes. This particular recipe is simpler with an emphasis on the greens, so this is great for the vegan and vegetarians out there!

Ingredients:

4 cups water

1/2 cup chopped green chard or other sturdy green

1/2 cup chopped green onion

1/4 cup firm tofu, cubed

3-4 Tbsp white miso paste (fermented soy bean paste) with or without bonito (fish flavor, though bonito makes it non-vegan- vegetarian-friendly.)

1 sheet (1/4 cup) nori (dried seaweed), cut into large rectangles, optional

Directions:

Place water in a medium sauce pan and bring to a low simmer. Add nori and simmer for 5-7 minutes. In the meantime, place 3 Tbsp of Miso into a small bowl, add a little hot water and whisk until smooth. Then add to the soup and stir. This will ensure it doesn’t clump. Add remaining ingredients to the pot and cook for another 5 minutes or so. Taste and add more Miso or a pinch of sea salt if desired. Serve warm.

