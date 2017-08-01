Prince George's County striving to build relationships between community and police
Meaghan chats with Edred McNair of the Kettering Civic Foundation about 'National Night Out,' an event dedicated to improving the relationships between Prince George's County police and civilians.
WUSA 11:27 AM. EDT August 01, 2017
