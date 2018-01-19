Metro Stop Story: Shaw-Howard U

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - For better or for worst, the Metro is one of the many things that connects us in the D.C. area.

Each stop is unique and every person you cross paths with has a story to tell.

That's why WUSA9 is taking you on a tour of the Metro stops around town to show you what makes this city and each stop so unique.

We will find the most interesting people, and great spots nearby if you have some extra time on your hands.

In this week's Metro "Stop Story," we stopped by a few places in the area of Shaw-Howard U station.

Our first stop was Uprising Muffin Company, which is just steps away from the Metro stop.

The manager, Donnie Simpson, Jr. says his crew gets in at 4 a.m. to bake muffins fresh every day. The store opened on April 11, 2014.

Donnie told WUSA9 he was inspired to create a muffin shop with 10 ingredients or less, no preservatives or artificial colors. You can even get a bacon, egg and cheese muffin.

Pro tip: If you’re only going to grab one muffin, chocolate chip is his favorite.

Donnie explained that hey get a lot of Howard University students at the shop.

Wondering just how close the store is to the stop?

“You can almost get off the metro in the rain and not get wet,” says Donnie.

The cherry on top of everything is that the shop donates everything it doesn't sell during the day.

We also met Caleb Jackson while we were wandering around the Shaw-Howard U Metro station. Caleb is an entrepreneur who works in the area. He’s a former Howard University student who says this Metro stop has everything you need all in one space. There’s a gym, a workspace and lots of places to eat. When asked what celebrity the Metro stop would be Caleb says, it’s that all around flavorful person, “maybe like Obama.” Caleb says one of the best things he’s ever seen at that Metro stop was someone getting engaged.

If you’re looking for something free to do, get off the Metro escalators and turn left. Right across the street is one of the many Shaw murals. This one is a huge mural of D.C. music legend Marvin Gaye. It makes a great photo opp.



