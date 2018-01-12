WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - For better or for worst, the Metro is one of the many things that connects us in the D.C. area.

Each stop is unique and every person you cross paths with has a story to tell.

That's why WUSA9 is taking you on a tour of the Metro stops around town to show you what makes this city and each stop so unique.

We will find the most interesting people, and great spots nearby if you have some extra time on your hands.

For our very first Stop Story we caught up with Sean from D.C. who is a theater major at Frostburg State University and works at the Silver Diner in Cathedral Commons.

It takes Sean an hour and a half on the Metro to get to Tenleytown. He then walks 30 minutes or catches a bus to get to the Silver Diner.



While in Tenleytown we also stopped by the Tenley-Friendship Library. The library was just renovated seven years ago. This spot is huge with commuters looking for a way to pass the time on while waiting on their train. They also offer free yoga classes on Mondays in case you are looking for ways to relax and chill after your commute.



We also stopped by Bourbon Coffee on Wisconsin Ave., just quarter mile south of the station. The small café with a cool, laid-back vibe makes all of their pastries in-house. It's a great alternative to Starbucks and Duncan.

