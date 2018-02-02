Metro Stop Stories: Friendship Heights

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - For better or for worst, the Metro is one of the many things that connects us in the D.C. area.

Each stop is unique and every person you cross paths with has a story to tell.

That's why WUSA9 is taking you on a tour of the Metro stops around town to show you what makes this city and each stop so unique.

We will find the most interesting people, and great spots nearby if you have some extra time on your hands.

For this week’s Stop Story, we went to the Friendship Heights Station.

We met Arthur Modell who moved to the area from Baltimore 10 months ago. He lives in Woodley Park and uses the Red Line for his 12 minute commute to work. Modell says the stop is clean, convenient and close to plenty of great places to grab breakfast.

One of his favorite stops is Sweet Teensy Bakery. Angela Winter and Rick Gossett, the owners of Sweet Teensy, met at a fundraising event in 2014. Both had successful bakeries at the time, then decided to join forces.

Angela and Rick say they have a great community bakery with a loyal following. They say if you want something baked fresh, from scratch daily and good conversation, stop by.

When you’re done grabbing a bite, head around the corner to the Merritt Gallery. Director Mina Parr says you don’t have to be intimidated by art. They welcome anyone who wants to come in, browse and learn. When you’re looking around she says, “Go with what your heart tells you, if it makes you happy and makes you smile that’s enough.”

