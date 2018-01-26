WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - For better or for worst, the Metro is one of the many things that connects us in the D.C. area.

Each stop is unique and every person you cross paths with has a story to tell.

That's why WUSA9 is taking you on a tour of the Metro stops around town to show you what makes this city and each stop so unique.

RELATED: Metro Stop Story: Shaw-Howard U

We will find the most interesting people, and great spots nearby if you have some extra time on your hands.

In this week's Metro "Stop Story," WUSA9 viewer, Julie Hendrickson took us on a tour in the area of Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro stop.

Our Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro Stop story started with this email from Hendrickson:

Mr. Waters,



I'm so glad I was channel shopping early this morning and came across your show. I need some humor in these times.



Does Dunn Loring count as a metro stop? It's in the dreaded state of Virginia. We're so sorry about taking a rude bite out of your biscuit, but hear us out:



In addition to having loads of history, beautiful countryside, and a couple of lovely people, we have some cute and delicious restaurants at "The Mosaic District" adjacent to our subway stop. This is a weird, wonderful compilation of eateries/shopping/parking/theater/yoga studios/ and apartments that sprang up in hopes that young folks like you would venture out to our hinterland. It's also a great solution to the scads of upwardly mobile who needed an alternative to the drive into DC to work every day. I'm retired and would be glad to pick you up at our metro and give you a quick tour.



PS: Do you like raw oysters?

We took Julie up on her offer. When we first met Julie she told us that she stumbled across the show.

"I didn't sleep well and I heard laughing on the news and I thought I need to see who's making all these people laugh! When you hear a crew laughing it's typically a night show.

it was refreshing!"

She loves this Metro stop because she has a bad sense of direction and she likes to use it to get into downtown D.C. to see all the attractions and head down to the protests.

We made sure to stop by Pastry Xpo while we were in the area. They've been in the Mosaic district for 10 years. We met with Samar Srour who runs the shop with her husband, Pastry Chef Soni Srour.

He started in the family profession managing his father’s business from 1979 to 1989, a well – known pastry shop established over 50 years ago. Chef Srour has served as an Executive Pastry Chef in Washington D.C. from 1990 to 1992 prior of starting Maurice Pastries Inc. with his wife Samar Srour.

His wife's favorites are the tiramisu, napoleons and the coconut mango cheesecake. If you don't want sweets, the shop also has fresh baked savory croissants and quiche. Everything is made from scratch.

Once the crew stuffed their faces, Julie took everyone on a tour of the Mosaic District. Full of shops, bars and restaurants, you could easily spend a whole day window shopping.

Julie says her favorite stop is Brine, a restaurant serving up fresh oysters.

© 2018 WUSA-TV