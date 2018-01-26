Get Up DC features music: Michelyn Cierra

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Michelyn Cierra, a young singer/songwriter from the Washington D.C. area was introduced to music through her family.

Her mother, a retired dancer of the Frank Hatchett dance company, and her father, a bass

player and music producer noticed the gift of music in Michelyn as early as age five.

Ms. Cierra took her passion for music to a professional level while studying at Bowie State University where she earned a B.S. in Communications in 2015.

It was during her time there that she was given the opportunity to open for and perform with such artists as Eric Roberson, Algebra Blessett, Avery Sunshine and Dawn Richards among others.

She plans to independently release a few bodies of Work, tour, and embrace the world of opportunity that will come along the way!

Michelyn Cierra

Genre: Disco/Soul (R&B, Funk)

Music Found: Spotify; iTunes; Google Play; Tidal

Social Media (IG): @michelyncierra

Venues Include:

The Howard Theater (DC), BB King Theater (NY), Drom (NY), World Cafe

Live (PA), Bowie State University (MD), Goodloe Alumni House (MD), Red

Lounge (DC), City Stage (MA), Tropicalia (DC) Vista Gardens

Marketplace (MD), PURE (DC), etc..



