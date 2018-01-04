How to order the secret Harry Potter menu at Starbucks

If you love coffee and Harry Potter we have the perfect combination for you!
The Harry Potter secret menu from Starbucks includes two delicious drinks: the Butterbeer latte and the Butterbeer frappuccino!
Want to order them? Just ask for these delicious combinations.
1. THE BUTTERBEER LATTE
A whole milk steamer with two shots of espresso
Two shots of caramel
Three shots of toffee nut syrup
Three shots of cinnamon dolce syrup
Add whipped cream & caramel flakes!
2. THE BUTTERBEER FRAPPUCCINO
Order a creme frappuccino blended
Three pumps of caramel syrup
Three pumps of toffee nut syrup
Add a dash of cinnamon or pumpkin spice!
