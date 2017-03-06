WUSA
Alternative channel list for WUSA9

WUSA 4:14 PM. EST March 06, 2017

Here's a list of alternative channels for WUSA9 programming. 

 

 

Over-the-air               9.1                                9.2(Bounce TV)             9.3(TJN)

 

Comcast                    29 & 212(HD)                    207                                 203

 

Cox                           9 & 1009(HD)                    807                                  805

 

FIOS                         9 & 509 (HD)                     459                                  461

 

RCN                          9 & 609(HD)                      100                                   95

 

Antietam Cable          9 & 501                             179                                   176

(Hagerstown, MD)

 

Atlantic Broadband Cable     9 & 709

(Cumberland MD

& Moorefield, WV)

              

Open Band Multi-Media       9                                         380                                   379

(Landsdowne, VA)

 

Shentel Cable                     9 & 609                              146                                    147

(Shenandoah, VA)

 

MetroCast Communications     9 & 709                                                                    124

(St. Mary’s County, MD)

 

Anne Arundel Broadband         9 & 409                        163                                      164

(Anne Arundel County, MD)

 

Easton Utilities               9 & 109

(Easton, MD)

 

DISH                         9

 

DirecTV                      9

 

(© 2017 WUSA)


