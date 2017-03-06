Alternative channel list for WUSA9

Here's a list of alternative channels for WUSA9 programming.
Over-the-air 9.1 9.2(Bounce TV) 9.3(TJN)
Comcast 29 & 212(HD) 207 203
Cox 9 & 1009(HD) 807 805
FIOS 9 & 509 (HD) 459 461
RCN 9 & 609(HD) 100 95
Antietam Cable 9 & 501 179 176
(Hagerstown, MD)
Atlantic Broadband Cable 9 & 709
(Cumberland MD
& Moorefield, WV)
Open Band Multi-Media 9 380 379
(Landsdowne, VA)
Shentel Cable 9 & 609 146 147
(Shenandoah, VA)
MetroCast Communications 9 & 709 124
(St. Mary’s County, MD)
Anne Arundel Broadband 9 & 409 163 164
(Anne Arundel County, MD)
Easton Utilities 9 & 109
(Easton, MD)
DISH 9
DirecTV 9
