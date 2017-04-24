Netflix in May: What's coming and going

It's gonna be May, and that means there's gonna be a ton of new shows and movies heading to Netflix.
Good news for regular viewers of the streaming service: Plenty of Netflix original shows are back for new seasons, including Master of None, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Sense8 and House of Cards. And there's also a bunch of standup shows on the way, from comedians Tracy Morgan to Sarah Silverman. Other highlights include the new season of Riverdale and movies Southpaw, Doctor Strange and Netflix's War Machine starring Brad Pitt and true-crime documentary The Keepers.
Of course, there are expiring titles, as well. This is your last chance to watch Jurassic Park movies, Step Up, and Scrubs before they leave. (By the way, here's what arrived in April.)
Here's the full list of titles coming and going.
Available 5/1/17
American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
American Experience: The Boys of '36 (2017)
Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
Blood on the Mountain (2016)
Chaahat (1996)
Chocolat (2000)
Decanted (2016)
Don't Think Twice (2016)
Drifter (2017)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Happy Feet (2006)
In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Love (2015)
Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
Malibu's Most Wanted (2003)
Nerdland (2016)
Raja Hindustani (1996)
Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)
Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)
Available 5/2/17
Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
Hija De La Laguna (2015)
Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)
Available 5/5/17
Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 5/6/17
Cold War 2 (2016)
When the Bough Breaks (2017)
Available 5/7/17
LoveTrue (2016)
Stake Land II (2016)
The Host (2013)
Available 5/8/17
Beyond the Gates (2016)
Hunter Gatherer (2016)
Available 5/9/17
Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)
All We Had (2016)
Available 5/10/17
El apóstata (2015)
The Adventure Club (2016)
Available 5/11/17
Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)
The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)
Available 5/12/17
All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Anne with an E: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Get Me Roger Stone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mindhorn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Sahara—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 5/15/17
Command and Control (2016)
Cave (2016)
Lovesong (2016)
Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)
The Intent (2016)
Available 5/16/17
Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Break-Up (2006)
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
Available 5/18/17
Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)
Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)
Available 5/19/17
BLAME!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Laerte-se—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Keepers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 5/21/17
What's With Wheat (2017)
Available 5/22/17
Inglourious Basterds (2009)
They Call Us Monsters (2017)
Available 5/23/17
Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dig Two Graves (2014)
Available 5/24/17
Southpaw (2015)
Available 5/26/17
Believe (2016)
Bloodline: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I am Jane Doe (2017)
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
War Machine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 5/28/17
Bunk'd: Season 2 (2016)
Available 5/29/17
Forever Pure (2016)
A New High (2015)
Available 5/30/17
F is for Family: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
House of Cards: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016)
Masterminds
Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING SOON
Supergirl: Season 2 (2016)
Supernatural: Season 12 (2016)
The Flash: Season 3 (2016)
And on the way out...
Leaving 5/1/17
11 Blocks
Alfie
Bang Bang!
Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
Cujo
Doomsdays
Fantastic Four
FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
Flicka: Country Pride
Garfield's Fun Fest
Invincible
Jetsons: The Movie
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Paulie
Samurai Headhunters
Stephen King's Thinner
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
The Doors
The Real Beauty and the Beast
The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Wedding Planner
Things We Lost in the Fire
To Catch a Thief
Treblinka: Hitler's Killing Machine
Truly Strange
Turf War: Lions and Hippos
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Venom Islands
World War II Spy School
Leaving 5/2/17
Good Luck Charlie: Season 1 – 4
Kickin’ It: Season 1 – 3
Scrubs: Season 1 – 9
Leaving 5/5/17
Amapola
Flubber
Grosse Pointe Blank
The Recruit
What About Bob?
Leaving 5/7/17
American Dad! Season 7
Bob’s Burgers: Season 2
Leaving 5/11/17
American Dad! Season 8
Leaving 5/15/17
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1 – 5
Leaving 5/17/17
American Dad! Season 9 & 10
Leaving 5/19/17
Step Up
Leaving 5/26/17
Graceland: Season 1 – 3
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs