Senior citizen gives back by building blocks for chidlren in need

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man accused of killing boss at CVS
-
A one of a kind home for $15,000
-
Firefighters battle 3 fires overnight in DC
-
VERIFY: How fast can you go before getting ticketed by a speed camera?
-
Charity shutdown by Md. attorney general
-
DC interns create tool to fight fake news
-
Va. man charged with shooting, killing father
-
Soccer star brothers deported
-
Tommy's delivers milkshake to customer as last dying wish
-
State shuts down local cancer charity after investigation
More Stories
-
Girlfriend who sent texts urging suicide sentenced…Aug. 3, 2017, 3:13 p.m.
-
Hot through Friday with isolated afternoon stormsFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
-
Rookie DC firefighter critically injured after being…Aug. 3, 2017, 6:55 a.m.