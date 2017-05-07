WUSA
Rap superstar Nicki Minaj offers to pay her fans' college tuition

Tim Darnell , WXIA 9:59 AM. EDT May 07, 2017

Music superstar Nicki Minaj’s bank account has gotten a little lighter over the past 24 hours after the rapper offered to pick up some of her fans’ college tuition.

It all began when Minaj started a Twitter contest where the winner would join her in Las Vegas at the Billboard Music Awards. Contestants were asked to send homemade videos of themselves singing her new song, “Regret in Your Tears.”

Then, a fan asked Minaj to pick up their college tuition.

That’s when things got interesting:

Reaction was, shall we say, overwhelming:

That was just a sampling.
 
Within a few hours, Minaj said she'd gotten enough requests for the day:
 

