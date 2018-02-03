P!nk to perform national anthem while battling flu at Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA (WUSA9) - Just a day ahead of the Super Bowl where she is sent to belt out the National Anthem, pop singer P!nk revealed on Instagram that she has the flu.
“Trying to practice the flu away,” the singer captioned a photo of herself from a recent rehearsal. According to her post, it’s been her dream to sing the National Anthem since seeing her “idol” Whitney Houston performed it in 1991.
“This is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?!” she wrote on Instagram.
This flu season has been particular ferocious, claiming the lives of 53 children, and causing hospital visits to rise. One Virginia school was even forced to close because so many teachers and students have been out sick.
As for P!nk, still planning to perform on Sunday, she wrote on Instagram, “I promise I will do my best, as I always do.”
Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit
