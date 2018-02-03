P!nk to perform national anthem while battling flu at Super Bowl

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 23: Singer-songwriter P!nk attends the premiere of Disney's "Alice Through The Looking Glass at the El Capitan Theatre on May 23, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, 2016 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA (WUSA9) - Just a day ahead of the Super Bowl where she is sent to belt out the National Anthem, pop singer P!nk revealed on Instagram that she has the flu.

“Trying to practice the flu away,” the singer captioned a photo of herself from a recent rehearsal. According to her post, it’s been her dream to sing the National Anthem since seeing her “idol” Whitney Houston performed it in 1991.

“This is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?!” she wrote on Instagram.

This flu season has been particular ferocious, claiming the lives of 53 children, and causing hospital visits to rise. One Virginia school was even forced to close because so many teachers and students have been out sick.

As for P!nk, still planning to perform on Sunday, she wrote on Instagram, “I promise I will do my best, as I always do.”

