'People hate you': Miss Colombia roasts Steve Harvey at Miss Universe 2017

Steve Harvey (L) listens as Miss Colombia 2015, Ariadna Gutierrez Arevalo, answers a question during the interview portion of the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant on December 20, 2015. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Well, that was blunt.

At last year's Miss Universe pageant, host Steve Harvey notoriously announced Miss Colombia as the pageant's winner when the crown really belonged to Miss Philippines, an error he awkwardly corrected onstage minutes later.

Harvey returned to host the 2017 competition, and after an opening monologue packed with references to his previous mishap, he came face to face with this year's Miss Colombia, Andrea Tovar , announcing her name as one of the top 13 finalists.

After telling Tovar, "I want you to marry my son," he asked her about his reputation in her country, post-gaffe. "I wanna just ask this for myself, how do people in Colombia feel about Steve Harvey?"

"You want the truth?" she asked.



"No, just lie to me," he joked, grimacing.

"A lot of people hate you," she said, as the crowd laughed. "But I love you!"

She went on to answer the rest of his question in Spanish, to which Harvey joked, "Is that a death threat?"

The pageant had another surprise in store for Harvey; after Tovar exited the stage, the next finalist Harvey had to announce was Miss Philippines Maxine Medina , more redux from his mistake last year.

"Oh god, I can't believe this is happening again, this is crazy" he said, greeting Medina with disbelief.

Along with Colombia and the Philippines, the other finalists included Kenya, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Canada, Brazil, France, Haiti , Thailand and Miss USA Deshauna Barber.

