Close Wake Up Washington mixed tape WUSA 7:04 PM. EDT April 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Driving into work and need a mix to help get your day started?Check out this mix we created on Spotify. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Queer Dance Party protest gathers at Ivanka Trump's house Girl found safe after amber alert Zoo visitor gets unpleasant surprise College students said pizza joint backed out on donation WUSA Breaking News Missing 11-year-old girl found safe It's opening day at Nats Park Zookeepers: April close to giving birth Will you marrow me? FBI releases photos from 9/11 More Stories What it takes to issue an AMBER Alert Apr. 3, 2017, 5:47 p.m. Nats owner accepts 'lucky' Matzo ball soup Apr. 3, 2017, 7:00 p.m. Georgetown hires alumnus Patrick Ewing as men's… Apr. 3, 2017, 3:02 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs