Here's your 2017 Firefly Music Festival lineup

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Firefly Music Festival is back and better than ever with their newly-released 2017 lineup.

Friday, officials with the festival released a list on their Twitter page that features a range of performers from The Weeknd to Bob Dylan who will take the stage this coming June in the Woodlands of Dover, Delaware.

Here is your lineup, Firefly fans. Tickets on sale at 1pm ET. Watch the official video here: https://t.co/qxKBOYorWW pic.twitter.com/ENtIlhvN4q — Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) January 27, 2017

While presale tickets have been offered since the end of the 2016 festival, four-day general admission tickets go on sale today at 1 p.m. on the event website.

Often recognized as the Coachella of the East Coast, this year promises performances and a long weekend of great music, food and culture.

Firefly Music Festival is a summer concert festival located near the Dover International Speedway. The festival has occurred annually since 2012, and has featured past headliners such as Paul McCartney, Florence + The Machine and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Dates for the festival are June 15-18, 2017. Check out the rest of the lineup, here.

