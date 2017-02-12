WUSA
Five-year-old Blue Ivy Carter sort of stole the Grammys

WUSA 11:20 PM. EST February 12, 2017

This was hardly Blue Ivy Carter's first awards show, but at the Grammys Sunday night, the cherubic 5-year-old basically stole the night.

Was it her Prince-inspired pink Gucci suit? Her sparkly kid-size cat purse? The moment cameras caught Jay Z giving his daughter (a soon-to-be-big sister) a sweet kiss on the cheek? Or how she jammed to Bruno Mars and ecstatically cheered on her mom when she won best urban contemporary album for Lemonade?

Blue had a cameo in Beyonce's visual introduction to her performance of Love Drought and Sandcastles.

Of course, Aunt Rihanna stopped by during a commercial break. (So did Joe Jonas.)And let's not forget about Blue Ivy crashing (saving?) James Cordon's Grammys Carpool Karaoke.

 

If Bey and Jay's twins are anything like big sis Blue, we're in for a cuteness overload.

