Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, The Killers headlining Firefly Music Festival

DOVER, DEL. (WUSA9) - The Firefly Music Festival announced its concert lineup Thursday morning.

Headliners include rappers Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, rock group The Killers and Arctic Monkeys.

Other acts are Montgomery County local Logic, Lil Wayne, Sza, Foster the People and MGMT. (See full list below)

The three-day music festival in Dover, Del. will be held June 14-17 at The Woodlands.

Passes on sale Friday, 1/12 at 10 a.m. ET.

Special one-day pricing available Friday only till 11:59 p.m. ET!

You can purchase tickets here: fireflyfestival.com

