2017 Country Megaticket coming to the DMV

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - Are you a country music fanatic? You're in luck this summer!

The 2017 Country Megaticket tour is coming to Jiffy Lube Live starting Friday, May 12. Megaticket is a concert package consisting of seven different shows, all by country's brightest stars.

Luke Bryan kicks things off on the first date. Next up is Bryan's ACM Awards co-host Dierks Bentley on June 9. You've got Lady Antebellum, the Grammy-winning Nashville trio, June 24. The popular duo Florida Georgia Line perform August 5. Last year's ACM Awards winner for Top Country Song Jason Aldean hits the stage August 26. The frequent CMA Awards host Brad Paisley takes over on September 9. And one of country's newest stars Thomas Rhett concludes the tour October 7.

Tickets for the 7-show package go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. The 2017 Country Megaticket includes the same seats to all 7 shows, plus additional perks with the Platinum and Gold levels. You won't want to miss this opportunity to see music's brightest stars all summer long!

This article is sponsored by Live Nation DC

For info on other upcoming events, follow Great Day Washington on Facebook and Twitter!

(© 2017 WUSA)