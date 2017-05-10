Rock stayed quiet during Presidential election on purpose

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake service dogs are becoming a problem
-
Nicole Mittendorff's mom wants firefighter 'culture' changed after reading letter
-
Does Trump Hotel in DC 'buy American?'
-
Viral video shows teen throwing woman into pool
-
Verify: Is the Blue Whale challenge responsible for hundreds of suicides?
-
Settlement in waterslide death
-
New details in Trader Joe's anti-Muslim rant
-
Officer confronts young students at National Arboretum
-
Metro uses cardboard boxes to try to stop fare evasion
-
Verify: Is tje FCC investigating Stephen Colbert?
More Stories
-
Toddler found walking without parents in BaltimoreMay 11, 2017, 7:20 a.m.
-
Teenage girls come together to overcome obstaclesMay 11, 2017, 6:09 a.m.
-
Woman lands job close to her heart as a car mechanicMay 11, 2017, 6:18 a.m.