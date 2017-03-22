Justin Bieber spotted dancing in bar with older woman

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
#OffScriptOn9: College student killed by stray bullet
-
18-year-old fatally shot in DC while on spring break
-
Questions answered about ruling on student immigration status
-
18-year-old DC dog finds a new owner
-
2 Rockville students arrested for rape of female student
-
Parents concerned after alleged Md. high school rape
-
1-year-old found dead in SE DC
-
Bringing attention to missing children in DC
-
Man shames dog owner over poop on lawn
-
College student shot and killed in DC
More Stories
-
Group gives DC public housing complex environmental…Mar 22, 2017, 6:10 a.m.
-
Man killed in Leesburg crashMar 22, 2017, 7:55 a.m.
-
Students find their confidence in Rock 'N' RollMar 22, 2017, 6:06 a.m.