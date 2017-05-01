Ed Sheeran drops vital details during game of beer pong

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake service dogs are becoming a problem
-
Verify: Is the '9 truths and a lie' Facebook trend a threat to your security?
-
Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms
-
Man dies after shooting in Germantown
-
You can sleep in 'A Christmas Story' house
-
Donations Needed: Wedding dresses for burial baby gowns
-
Thieves may be hacking into car key fobs
-
Viola Graham: 109 years young
-
Essential oils and the sun do not mix
-
Monday evening weather forecast
More Stories
-
American U responds to racist incident on campusMay. 2, 2017, 6:15 a.m.
-
Viral video brings attention to the practice of CPRMay. 1, 2017, 11:31 p.m.
-
Scammers use new trick to take your money, millions…May. 1, 2017, 11:14 p.m.