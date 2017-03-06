Did you get your Girl Scout cookies yet?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two seniors killed in Charles Co. car accident
-
2 killed after car collides with utility pole
-
Suspect wanted for stabbing security guard to death
-
New PTSD center opens for firefighters, paramedics
-
Giraffe Birth Facts
-
Mother found dead in her home after fire
-
House fire kills one person, injures another
-
Prince George's Co. mom kills son
-
Two teens die in Waldorf crash
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Boy without kidneys meets Washington WizardsMar. 5, 2017, 10:37 p.m.
-
Comet Ping Pong suspect heads to courtMar. 6, 2017, 6:14 a.m.
-
DC fire station to reopen after $9 million renovationMar. 6, 2017, 5:23 a.m.