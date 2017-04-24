How to get tickets to see Hamilton in DC

If you've been waiting and watching and listening for the latest news on when the popular musical Hamilton will be in DC -- we have it for you.

Hamilton will make its DC premiere at the The Kennedy Center on June 12, 2018 and will run through September 16, 2018.

Kennedy Center season subscription holders will have first dibs on Hamilton tickets. Those that had subscriptions in 2017 can renew for 2018 now.

Single tickets will go on sale to The Kennedy Center members in Feb. 2018 and to the general public in March 2018.

But there's another way to get tickets --- a daily lottery. (See details below).

The Kennedy Center provided this handy FAQ:

When can subscriptions be renewed?

Renewing full season subscribers may renew online, by phone or by mail now.

Are new subscriptions available?

New subscriptions may be offered later this summer, depending on availability.

Is a subscription needed to get tickets to Hamilton?

No. Single tickets will be available for purchase in 2018.

When will single tickets go on sale?

Single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to Kennedy Center Members in February 2018 and then to the general public in March 2018. A significant allotment of tickets has been set aside for both members and the public on sale dates. Pricing will be announced later as well as sale dates.

How many tickets will patrons be allowed to purchase?

TBD. Pricing and sale details will be announced at a later date.

Can tickets be purchased through group sales?

There won't be any group sales tickets for Hamilton.

Will there be a rush program, lottery or Ham4Ham tickets?

The Kennedy Center will be offering 40 $10 tickets day of show for each performance.

Can additional tickets to Hamilton be purchased with a subscription?

Additional tickets are not available to purchase with a subscription. Single tickets will be made available for purchase in 2018.

And if you find yourself without tickets to Hamilton, what can you do?

The Kennedy Center is offering a number of other Broadway musicals this season like An American in Paris, The Book of Mormon, The Color Purple and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of Hamilton, can also catch his first Broadway hit In the Heights at the Kennedy Center in 2018.

Go to The Kennedy Center's website for the latest.

