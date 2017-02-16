From felon to fashion: 'Hot convict' takes on runway

From mugshots to fashion shoots, the man known as 'hot convict' is moving up.
Jeremy Meeks' handsome mugshot went viral in 2014. Three years later, he is in front of the camera again. But rather than the Stockton Police, it's New York fashion week photographers snapping shots.
Meeks made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week Tuesday night when he opened Phillip Plein's show in an all black outfit with a fur hood.
The 33-year-old "world's hottest felon" was also backstage before the showing some tattooed skin.
Meeks' has kept fans updated on his modeling endeavors via Instagram. He took to his page following the show to thank Plein for believing in him as well as posting a photo from Steven Klein's studio.
