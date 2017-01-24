WUSA
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

'Over-rated' Meryl Streep gets 20th Oscar nomination, breaks record

Cara Kelly , USA TODAY , WUSA 11:55 AM. EST January 24, 2017

Meryl Streep, G.O.A.T.?

Maybe.

The acclaimed actress broke her own record Tuesday morning, receiving her 20th Academy Awards nomination, the most for any actor in the history of the awards. Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson share the honor of second most nominations with 12.

The accomplishment didn't go unnoticed by those who followed her critical speech at the Golden Globes earlier this month and the backlash that ensued, led by President Donald Trump. While accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement, Streep criticized Trump, refraining from mentioning him by name but recalled a time on the campaign trail that the Republican appeared to mock a disabled reporter.

It was a message that resonated with some, including Orange is the New Black actress Uzo Aduba, who carried a sign reading "what Meryl said" to the Women's March on Washington Saturday.

 

But not others.

Trump responded on Twitter, denying the accusation and retaliated with insults, calling Streep "over-rated."

As we noted then, it's a hard claim to back up.

In addition to her 20 Oscar nominations, Streep has three Oscar wins, 30 Golden Globe nominations, 16 Screen Actors Guild nominations, a Presidential Medial of Freedom, a Kennedy Center Honor... and so on.

On Twitter, some backed the idea that the actress doesn't deserve another award.

 

 

 

 

Others had jokes on the irony of the overrated claim.

 

 

 

 

Streep, for her part, had a simple response.

 

 

 

 

USA TODAY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories