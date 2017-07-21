Catfish producers casting DC residents in new reality show

Two young women on set for TV interview, focus on foreground (Photo: monkeybusinessimages)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A reality show might be coming to us.

The producers of Catfish are casting a reality show based on Capitol Hill. They are looking for congressional staffers and DC influencers. And as a true DC resident, you must not be afraid to share your views – whether Democrat or Republican.

Roll Call posted the following information from Brad Traverse Jobs on their website:

Description: The Executive Producer behind Catfish, 30 Days, 9 By Design & Architecture School is casting a new reality show and looking for congressional staffers and D.C. influencers. Democrats and Republicans are welcome as long as applicants have a strong point of view and aren't afraid to express it. There will be filming of a short reel on July 24-26 so applicants must be in the D.C. area and somewhat available on those dates.

This might be your chance to get your face on TV.

