Catfish producers casting DC residents in new reality show

Dinanda Pramesti , WUSA 2:52 PM. EDT July 21, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A reality show might be coming to us.

The producers of Catfish are casting a reality show based on Capitol Hill. They are looking for congressional staffers and DC influencers. And as a true DC resident, you must not be afraid to share your views – whether Democrat or Republican.

Roll Call posted the following information from Brad Traverse Jobs on their website:  

Description: The Executive Producer behind Catfish, 30 Days, 9 By Design & Architecture School is casting a new reality show and looking for congressional staffers and D.C. influencers.  Democrats and Republicans are welcome as long as applicants have a strong point of view and aren't afraid to express it.  There will be filming of a short reel on July 24-26 so applicants must be in the D.C. area and somewhat available on those dates.

This might be your chance to get your face on TV.

For more information, click here>>

