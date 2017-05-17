You Can Now Send Your Loved One's Ashes Into Space
According to the FAI, only 553 people have ever been to space, so the chances are pretty slim but that number is going to get a lot higher because Elysium Space has partnered with Space X to send portions of a person's cremated remains into orbit. Jose Se
WUSA 12:09 PM. EDT May 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Self-marriage, known as 'sologamy' gains popularity
-
Local rapper London Dior among 3 killed in fiery crash
-
DC mom offended by daughter's assignment
-
Demonstration outside Turkish Ambassador's residence ends with injuries, arrests
-
So why are there cicadas now?
-
Hackers put porn in Union Station screens
-
Manassas mother killed in shooting on I-95
-
Woman dies after police-involved shooting in DC
-
Troubled teens help abandoned dogs find forever homes
-
Owner's dog adopted to another family
More Stories
-
'I am fine', NC senator says after collapse during…May 17, 2017, 8:53 a.m.
-
Water main break causes closures on Main Street in…May 17, 2017, 6:21 a.m.
-
How porn ended up on screens in Union StationMay 16, 2017, 11:39 p.m.