You Can Now Dress Up As The Trump Chicken For Halloween

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two people shot in NE, gunmen on the loose
-
Sparta man enters guilty pleas in sexual assault cases
-
Police officer hurt in motorcycle crash
-
Man claims to have spotted Bigfoot in NC
-
Thurmont Little League wins, moves ahead
-
Original: Heart-related issues during pregnancy
-
Plano man bitten by snake gets $30k helicopter bill
-
Friday morning weather webcast
-
Eclipse Safety Tips from Jim Gandy and Efren Afante
-
Prison Inmate Posts to Facebook From Behind Bars
More Stories
-
LIVE RADAR: Track the stormsMay 18, 2017, 8:05 p.m.
-
Va. transgender student drops part of landmark bathroom caseAug 11, 2017, 3:56 p.m.
-
Couple sends fake letter from sheriff's office in an…Aug 11, 2017, 9:34 a.m.