Why You Shouldn't Post Vacation Pics While on Vacation
You should think twice before posting vacation pictures on social media while you're on vacation, no matter how many comments and 'likes' you collect. It's an invitation for burglars that no one is home. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
WUSA 12:15 PM. EDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
2 dead after extremely violent weekend in DC
-
Dare County Issues Evacuation Order for Hatteras Island Visitors
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
VERIFY: Are there sharks swimming the Chesapeake Bay?
-
Lawsuit filed against Va. Chipotle after norovirus outbreak
-
Widow wants answers after crash kills husband, both children
-
Va. residents fight against Dominion Power
-
Doctors warn of charcoal face peel dangers
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Why don't tractor trailers have side guards?
More Stories
-
Prince George's Co State's Attorney to run for…Jul 31, 2017, 10:17 a.m.
-
2 dead after 6 DC shootings in less than 24 hoursJul 31, 2017, 5:51 a.m.
-
MISSING: Va. woman and 2 childrenJul 30, 2017, 10:31 p.m.