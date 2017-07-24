Internet Famous Fat Cat Needs New Home
A North Carolina animal shelter is looking for the owner of a now famous fat cat brought in as a stray. If no one comes forward, the animal will be up for adoption and it has plenty of suitors. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
WUSA 8:13 AM. EDT July 24, 2017
