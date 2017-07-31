Donna Karan And Kelly Ripa Team Up For Epic Luxury 'Garage Sale'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
2 dead after extremely violent weekend in DC
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
Dare County Issues Evacuation Order for Hatteras Island Visitors
-
Lawsuit filed against Va. Chipotle after norovirus outbreak
-
Widow wants answers after crash kills husband, both children
-
VERIFY: Are there sharks swimming the Chesapeake Bay?
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
ATM robber's tactics caught on camera in Fairfax Co.
-
Why don't tractor trailers have side guards?
-
Va. residents fight against Dominion Power
More Stories
-
Scaramucci out as White House Communications directorJul 31, 2017, 2:45 p.m.
-
24 victims in Charles Co. teacher's aide child porn caseJul 31, 2017, 2:29 p.m.
-
Jim Vance, longtime NBC4 anchor, laid to restJul 31, 2017, 2:18 p.m.