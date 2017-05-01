Daytime Emmy Awards Honor Steve Harvey and Ellen Degeneres As the Stars of Daytime Talk Shows
Steve Harvey won two awards for his work on 'Family Feud' and his 'The Steve Harvey Show'. Ellen Degeneres also won on the historic 20th anniversary of her public coming out. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) reports.
WUSA 8:57 AM. EDT May 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man dies after shooting in Germantown
-
Donations Needed: Wedding dresses for burial baby gowns
-
Sunday evening weather webcast
-
Prince George's fire chief nationally recognized for heroic rescue
-
Lawmakers seal deal on $1T plan government-wide funding bill
-
Manhunt for escaped prisoner
-
Four people shot at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
-
Is a woman allowed to breast feed her baby anywhere?
-
Fidget Spinners: The new quiet distraction
-
More than 40 Holocaust survivors gather to remember in Rockville
More Stories
-
Lawmakers seal deal on $1T plan government-wide funding billApr 30, 2017, 9:59 p.m.
-
Yellow Weather Alert: Strong and severe storms are…Feb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
-
Prince George's fire chief nationally recognized for…Apr 30, 2017, 11:34 p.m.