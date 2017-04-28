100 Days of Trump...How About 100 Days of Sean Spicer

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Too Many Zooz live performance
-
DC dine and ditch suspects shamed on Facebook
-
Lawsuit filed against 'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines
-
Tracking Metro: Major 'sick-out' planned
-
Controversy over school 'smash space' for teachers
-
Lawmakers scrambling to avoid government shutdown
-
Determined mom makes DC streets safer
-
Metro workers picket over sick policy
-
Metro workers threaten 'sick-out' over new policy
-
Bird strike forces American Airlines flight to make emergency landing
More Stories
-
House passes short-term funding bill to avoid…Apr 28, 2017, 11:43 a.m.
-
Normal start to Friday commute, despite threat of 'sick out'Apr 28, 2017, 6:34 a.m.
-
Member of Navy killed in Upper Marlboro crashApr 28, 2017, 5:31 a.m.