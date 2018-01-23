WUSA
Britney Spears brings 'Piece of Me' tour to National Harbor in July

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD (WUSA9) - Oops she did it again...

On Tuesday, Britney Spears took to Twitter to announce her "Piece of Me" tour dates in select cities. 

Her tour kicks off in July with her first appearance at MGM National Harbor. That's right, Britney Spears is kicking off her tour in the D.C. area. 

And Britney Spears' fans have more than one chance to see her. The singer will be at the MGM July 12th and 13th. 

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 27th and can be purchased through the singer's website

