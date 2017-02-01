Beyonce, Jay Z are expecting twins

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Beyonce and and Jay Z perform on stage during a Get Out The Vote concert in support of Hillary Clinton at Wolstein Center on November 4, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Duane Prokop/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Surprise!

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, are expecting twins. The pop star revealed the news on her Instagram Wednesday, sharing an image of her growing bump.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes," read the message, which was signed: "The Carters."

The power couple share a daughter, Blue Ivy, who turned five on Jan. 7.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

USA Today