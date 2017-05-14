Arkansas Police: Rapper Travis Scott arrested after concert performance

FILE PHOTO: INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Travis Scott performs on the Coachella Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella, 2017 Getty Images)

ROGERS, Arkansas - According to the Rogers Police Department, Houston rapper Travis Scott was arrested after performing at a concert Saturday evening.

Police said during the concert at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP) Scott encouraged fans to rush the stage and bypass security protocols.

Several people were reportedly injured including an officer and an employee from the security company hired for the event.

Those injured were treated at the scene.

Officers said Scott, who's given name is Jaques Webster, was charged with Inciting a Riot, Disorderly Conduct and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

He was taken to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.





