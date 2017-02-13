Are you a Netflix 'cheater'?

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 12: General view during a press conference with Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, to announce the Netflix service in Mexico at the St. Regis Hotel on September 12, 2011 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo: Getty Images Latam)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - You’re alone and snuggled up on the couch. You’re vulnerable and need comforting. You’ve been dying to hear that voice again. You grab your favorite device and dial up exactly what you need to fill the void.

Admit it, we’ve all cheated...

...At least when it comes to Netflix.

The streaming service released a new survey about “Netflix Cheating.” That’s when couples agree to watch a show together, but someone watches without the other.

According to the survey, 46 percent admit to cheating.

Another 61 percent said they would cheat even more if they could get away with it, and 81 percent said they have cheated more than once.

The top temptations are Narcos, Stranger Things, and Orange is the New Black.

Our relationship advice? The next time Netflix asks “Are you still watching?” resist the temptation and just say no.

