Police need your help locating a missing 30-year-old woman from Prince George's County, Md.

Victoria Johnson was last seen on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of Summit Circle. Also, police respond to this area for woman threatening to commit suicide. It is unclear if the two incidents are related.

MISSING: 30yr old Victoria Johnson. Last seen 2/7/17 at 5:30pm in the 9700 block of Summit Circle. She is 5’4” & 140lbs. Last seen wearing black leggings, a black shirt, a black fleece, & a black bandana. She was driving this black 2007 BMW 7 series. pic.twitter.com/cx6SMUt02J — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 8, 2018

She is described as 5’4” and 140 pounds. She was wearing black leggings, a black shirt, a black fleece and a black bandana.

She was driving this black 2007 BMW 7 series.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call Prince George's County Police Department.

