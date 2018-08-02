Police need your help locating a missing 30-year-old woman from Prince George's County, Md.
Victoria Johnson was last seen on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of Summit Circle. Also, police respond to this area for woman threatening to commit suicide. It is unclear if the two incidents are related.
She is described as 5’4” and 140 pounds. She was wearing black leggings, a black shirt, a black fleece and a black bandana.
She was driving this black 2007 BMW 7 series.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call Prince George's County Police Department.
