Sarah Konsmo | Reporter

Sarah Konsmo joins WUSA9 from Canada.

She has worked for more than a decade as a ‘one-man band’ video storyteller: shooting, editing, and reporting television stories from start to finish.

Sarah’s career had her working on both coasts and several points between, for Canada’s national broadcaster the CBC and CTV. She covered everything from major steelworker strikes, pipeline protests, fracking concerns and failing fisheries.

Sarah now lives in the Brookland neighborhood of Washington DC, with her husband and two kids.She is thrilled to be covering local news in her newly adopted hometown and country.

Sarah is always happy to receive news tips and story ideas: skonsmo@wusa9.com

