Mike Valerio | Reporter

Mike Valerio is a three-time Emmy® award-winning journalist, serving as a reporter for WUSA9 in Washington. Valerio joins WUSA9 after covering state and national politics for NBC12 in Richmond, Va.

Valerio extensively covered the campaign trail during the 2016 presidential election, focusing on the rise of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine. Valerio also filed comprehensive reports from the U.S. Supreme Court, covering the landmark same-sex marriage case Obergefell v. Hodges and the corruption trial of former Virginia Gov. Robert F. McDonnell.

Valerio's investigative reporting revealed Virginia approved the dumping of toxic chemicals made infamous by the film "Erin Brockovich.” He also exposed $30 million in investment tied to the Washington Redskins Training Camp that had never materialized.

Valerio previously worked in New York as the chief researcher for the New York Times best-selling book, "Betrayal: The Life and Lies of Bernie Madoff."

Beginning his career as a news reporter in New Bern, N.C., Valerio worked for the ABC and FOX affiliates covering Hurricanes Irene and Sandy. Valerio also reported from the trial of U.S. Senator John Edwards during his time in the Tar Heel State.

Valerio graduated from the George Washington University summa cum laude, with a degree in journalism and mass communication. He was born in Washington D.C., and has family spread across Virginia, New York and California.

Fluent in French and Italian, Valerio also has a command of Arabic, Spanish and Japanese. He can be reached by email at mvalerio@wusa9.com

