Michael Quander | Reporter

There are few things that get Michael Quander excited than a great story.

An avid listener, he would spend hours hanging on his grandfather’s every word as he would spin a tale of a fantastic adventure or recount an interesting time in his life.

So, from an early age, Michael began perfecting the craft of telling a good story. That is just what he hopes to do here in the DMV.

Born in Washington, DC and educated at Morgan State University, Michael earned his Bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.

He interned and then became employed at the ABC affiliate – WMAR-TV in Baltimore, Maryland.

For two years he was an Assignment Editor, Associate Producer, and created exclusive reports for the station’s website.

Before coming to WUSA9 in March 2017, Michael was employed as a General Assignment Reporter for three years at WREG-TV in Memphis, Tennessee.

He covered major national stories while working in the Mid-South, including making appearances on CNN and Nancy Grace.

Michael served on the executive board of the Memphis Association of Black Journalists and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Michael is motivated by the challenges of work and has a deep desire to hear your stories, to see your lives and incorporate them into the daily newscasts at WUSA9.

If you have a story idea for Michael, or just want to say hi, email him at mquander@wusa9.com.

